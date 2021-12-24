Aylesbury hospice hits the road to deliver Christmas presents to its patients

Staff at a hospice in Aylesbury have taken to the road to ensure their patients get festive presents this year.

With the Omicron strain of Covid spreading across the country and Aylesbury Vale, Florence Nightingale Hospice paused day sessions to keep people safe.

Instead, the day staff created goody bags to deliver door-to-door to patients who many cases will be shielding from the virus.

Florence Nightingale Hospice’s Day Hospice team

Usually, the two weeks leading up to Christmas is party season at the hospice, patients are invited to a full Christmas lunch including turkey and all the trimmings, wine, crackers, and decorations.

The Florence Nightingale Hospice team also prepares post-dinner entertainment and activities for its residents and day-to-day patients.

Having to scrap those plans this year, gave the care workers the idea to deliver Christmas cheer to their patients' doorsteps instead.

Speaking last week, Tracey Batt, day hospice team leader said: “Our first priority is the safety and welfare of all our patients, both at Day Hospice and those in the same building, in the In-Patient Unit, so the decision has been made to pause our regular Day Hospice sessions for the time being.

"Whilst we will continue to support our patients with regular telephone contact, it is just not the same as face to face interaction. Our annual Christmas parties are much anticipated so we have been out and about today, and will be again next week, to see all our regular patients to spread some Christmas cheer."

The Day Hospice offers individual care for patients with terminal or life-limiting illness through therapeutic treatments, pain and symptom relief and a range of psychological and welfare support.