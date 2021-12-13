Aylesbury health centre appoints young 'invaluable' director to lead expansion

An Aylesbury health centre has appointed a brand new clinical director to lead an ongoing expansion project.

Tom Stainer, 29, has become the youngest clinical director ever appointed by Elite Physical Medicine, which has clinics in Aylesbury and Tring.

The 29-year-old is a chartered physiotherapist, specialising in strength and conditioning, he has worked for the company since 2017.

Tom was granted the promotion after successfully leading all clinical and operational aspects of the Tring practice since 2019.

His brief includes the recruitment of a new physiotherapist to work alongside a diverse team of local experts, including women’s health specialist Gemma West, neurological specialist Karen Blagojevic and Dr Moiz Moghal, consultant in sport and exercise medicine.

Tom will also play a key role in company ambitions to expand beyond Bucks.

Clinical director Andy McCrea said; “Tom is exceptionally skilled at combining his clinical expertise with practical advice in a really friendly, down-to-earth way.

"He is a talented clinician and has been invaluable when it comes to the continued professional development of our staff. He is exactly the sort of leader we want at the strategic end of the business, as we look forward to a continued period of growth.”

Since achieving his Masters Degree in Sports Medicine at University College London in 2014, Tom has built a reputation for providing evidence based treatment and advice as head physiotherapist for Aylesbury Rugby Club.

He remains responsible for the conditioning and rehabilitation of all players alongside his colleague and former gymnast, Gabrielle Jackson.

Tom said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for Elite Physical Medicine, as we expand our team with a view to opening further clinics in the near future.

"We are all passionate enthusiasts of health and wellbeing who are deeply committed to supporting our clients on the road to recovery and rehabilitation.

"As part of our current business development plans I am looking at a series of collaborations with professionals across the health and wellbeing industry, including nutrition coaches and strength and conditioning specialists across all sports.