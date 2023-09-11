A family fund in Aylesbury has raised in excess of £250,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Martin Hywood who lives with Muscular Dystrophy started fundraising by walking 'impossible' miles at famous sporting venues like Wembley stadium, Wimbledon and Silverstone when he could hardly walk at all.

The family fund called 'Hywoods Heroes' was started by Martin Hywood of Aylesbury and the first event raised £1000.

Recently, on Sunday 27th August, Martin and his team walked 'One Last Mile' from the Stoke Mandeville Stadium to The Aristocrat public house and hit £250,000 raised. Martin said "It was utterly exhausting and we had to stop so many times along the way as it took one and half hours to walk that one mile.

"I had to complete it because money had already been raised and friends and family had come from all over the UK to support us".

The fundraising doesn’t stop here now and our target has been raised to £300,000 for the charity that supports over 110,000 people and their families living in the UK with muscle-wasting conditions.

Martin said "I am extremely proud that we have one of our family fund running in the Great north Run this Sunday."

Wayne Martinig also from Aylesbury is taking on the great north run for Hywoods Heroes on Sunday and he himself has raised in excess of £10,000 for the charity and family fund.