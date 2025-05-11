Aylesbury clinic welcomes local MP as UK moves to license non-surgical cosmetic procedures

The growing popularity of non-surgical cosmetic treatments has led the UK government to propose new licensing laws to protect patients and uphold standards across the aesthetics industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In support of this initiative, local MP Laura Kyrke-Smith recently visited The Hamble Clinic which is a leading aesthetics clinic in Aylesbury, to see first-hand how reputable providers are already prioritising patient safety.

The government’s proposed licensing scheme, will require practitioners offering treatments such as anti- wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, and other non-surgical cosmetic procedures to meet specific standards and obtain a licence to practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit, Laura Kyrke-Smith MP met with clinic director Stuart Yeates who highlighted the clinic’s qualifications and ethical approach to patient care.

Stuart Yeates (The Hamble Clinic, Director) discusses the Legislation with local MP Laura Kyrke-Smith.

The MP’s visit also included observing the clinic and learning about the latest advancements in non-surgical treatments.

“I am thrilled to see these regulations being finally proposed,” said Stuart Yeates, owner of The Hamble Clinic. “Our clinic has always adhered to the highest standards, and we believe this licensing scheme will raise the bar across the industry. It’s about time we put patient safety at the forefront.”

MP Laura Kyrke-Smith confirmed that the new licensing framework will be overseen by the Department of Health and Social Care.

As the aesthetics industry continues to grow, clinics like The Hamble Clinic in Aylesbury are playing a vital role in shaping a safer and more accountable future for cosmetic treatments in the UK.