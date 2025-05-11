Aylesbury clinic welcomes local MP as UK moves to license non-surgical cosmetic procedures

By Stuart Yeates
Contributor
Published 11th May 2025, 11:59 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 12:08 BST
The growing popularity of non-surgical cosmetic treatments has led the UK government to propose new licensing laws to protect patients and uphold standards across the aesthetics industry.

In support of this initiative, local MP Laura Kyrke-Smith recently visited The Hamble Clinic which is a leading aesthetics clinic in Aylesbury, to see first-hand how reputable providers are already prioritising patient safety.

Most Popular

The government’s proposed licensing scheme, will require practitioners offering treatments such as anti- wrinkle injections, dermal fillers, and other non-surgical cosmetic procedures to meet specific standards and obtain a licence to practice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During the visit, Laura Kyrke-Smith MP met with clinic director Stuart Yeates who highlighted the clinic’s qualifications and ethical approach to patient care.

Stuart Yeates (The Hamble Clinic, Director) discusses the Legislation with local MP Laura Kyrke-Smith.placeholder image
Stuart Yeates (The Hamble Clinic, Director) discusses the Legislation with local MP Laura Kyrke-Smith.

The MP’s visit also included observing the clinic and learning about the latest advancements in non-surgical treatments.

“I am thrilled to see these regulations being finally proposed,” said Stuart Yeates, owner of The Hamble Clinic. “Our clinic has always adhered to the highest standards, and we believe this licensing scheme will raise the bar across the industry. It’s about time we put patient safety at the forefront.”

MP Laura Kyrke-Smith confirmed that the new licensing framework will be overseen by the Department of Health and Social Care.

As the aesthetics industry continues to grow, clinics like The Hamble Clinic in Aylesbury are playing a vital role in shaping a safer and more accountable future for cosmetic treatments in the UK.

Related topics:AylesburyDepartment of Health and Social Care
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice