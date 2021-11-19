Aylesbury care home celebrates 'good' rating from Care Quality Commission

A care centre in Aylesbury was ranked as 'overall good' in its latest Care Quality Commission completed last month.

Hampden Hall Care Centre in Aylesbury is part of the Westgate Healthcare group, all six of its centres received grades of good or higher.

Westgate Healthcare also has centres in Hertfordshire and Essex, the business is family-run.

Hampden Hall Care Centre

Every Westgate home is now a shade of green on the five major categories all support homes are graded on, following the Hampden Hall report on October 12.

The five crucial categories are: safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

In Hampden Hall’s report, the CQC wrote: “People received care, support and treatment from trained staff and specialists able to meet their needs and wishes.

"People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

Within the report a person told the inspectors that: “It’s a very calm and quiet atmosphere. Everyone is friendly there. I would recommend this home because it’s a well-managed place.”

Another person said: “They bring fun to life here. I would recommend this place because it does a lot, such as the activities and the good quality of care.”

Juliana Mensah is Hampden Hall Care Centre’s new home manager, and was formerly in charge of Westgate Healthcare’s St Pauls Care Centre in Hemel Hempstead, which was rated ‘Outstanding’ under her management.

She said: "I am thrilled to know that we have been awarded an ‘overall good’ rating! It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, who devote their careers to enhancing the lives of our residents.”

More information on the CQC’s inspection process and further details on the care home report are available online here.

Sita Foxon, director at Westgate Healthcare, said: “We are extremely proud of the whole Westgate community for their continued dedication to caring for our residents in the face of significant adversity over the last few years.

"This fantastic achievement is clear evidence of the passion and grit that exists in our social care sector, and we are humbled by the achievements of our teams and thank CQC for their recognition.”