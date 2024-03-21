Aylesbury-based charity wins film award for animation at Leicester Square event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury-based charity won a film award at a recent event in Leicester Square.

Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to lymphoma, won a Smiley Charity Film Award for a recent animation project.

Lymphoma Action entered its latest animation, Lymphoma Symptoms, in the Smiley Charity Film Awards 2024, where it won the People’s Choice Award.

Lymphoma Symptoms was one of 15 finalists in the £1-2.5 million turnover category and was voted for by members of the public. Deborah

Laing, director of fundraising and communications, attended the awards ceremony yesterday (20 March) at the ODEON Luxe in Leicester Square.

“We want to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us and help us reach the finals,” Deborah said.

Lymphoma Action director Deborah Laing at the Smiley Awards

“Your vote has meant our animation could be shared with a wider audience, increasing awareness of lymphoma as the UK’s fifth most common cancer. Our Lymphoma Symptoms animation talks about some of the common symptoms of this type of blood cancer. Whilst having one or more of these symptoms does not necessarily mean that you have the condition, our hope is that people feel encouraged to contact their GP practice if they have any concerns about their health or have symptoms that are persistent or get worse over time.”