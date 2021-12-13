Last night (12 December) Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that everyone aged 18 and over in England will be offered a booster from this week.

The new aim is to give a booster jab to all adults by the end of the month.

Latest available data from NHS England shows almost 27.2 million people aged 18 and over have still not had a booster dose, including thousands of people in Aylesbury Vale.

In Bucks an estimated 181,413 boosters had been administered by December 5, leaving an estimated 238,843 still not fully protected against Omicron.

To hit the Government’s new target an estimated 12,571 jabs will need to be administered in Bucks each day between now (Monday 13 December) and the end of the year to hit the target.

The analysis is based on the number of days between Monday 13 December and the end of the year so figures are estimates.

Population analysis is based on figures sourced from the Office for National Statistics and are estimates.

There are geographical differences across Aylesbury Vale with some areas having administered far fewer booster shots than other areas.

Now as the Prime Minister declares an “Omicron emergency” we reveal which neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale are falling behind in the vaccine rollout.

1) Berryfields & Haydon Hill

-In Berryfields & Haydon Hill 6,345 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 334 jabs need to be administered each day.

2) Fairford Leys

-In Fairford Leys 5,099 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 268 jabs need to be administered each day.

3) Aylesbury Central

-In Aylesbury Central 4,800 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 253 jabs need to be administered each day.

4) Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley

-In Buckingham South, Maids Moreton & Akeley 4,757 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 250 jabs need to be administered each day.

5) Chesham West

-In Chesham West 4,725 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 249 jabs need to be administered each day.

6) Gatehouse

-In Gatehouse 4,575 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 241 jabs need to be administered each day.

7) Mandeville & Elm Farm

-In Mandeville & Elm Farm 4,434 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 233 jabs need to be administered each day.

8) Cheddington, Pitstone & Edlesborough

-In Cheddington, Pitstone & Edlesborough 4,246 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 223 jabs need to be administered each day.

9) Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon & Tingewick

-In Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon & Tingewick 4,165 people still need a booster jab. To vaccinate everyone in the area by the start of the new year 219 jabs need to be administered each day.

10) Waddesdon & Whitchurch