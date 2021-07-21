Appointment free Covid vaccination rollout extended in Aylesbury

Walk-in Covid vaccinations are available at Stoke Mandeville Hospital for the rest of the month.

People can receive a vaccination protecting against the coronavirus without an appointment from the Guttman Centre site within the stadium every day in July.

The centre, run by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, can vaccinate up to 600 people a day. It is welcoming anyone aged 18 and over who needs a Pfizer first or second dose.

The NHS advises people must wait at least eight weeks in between doses.

The doors are open from 9.30am-7pm every day.

Tehmeena Ajmal, Oxford Health’s Covid operations director, said: “The walk-in opportunity has proved popular so we are running it until the end of the month – this is an easy way to get your first or second dose.

“Whoever you are, if you are aged 18 or older and you haven’t had your covid jab yet – make today the day that you make this happen.

“It is just as vital to get your jab now as it was on day one."

The full address for the centre is Stoke Mandeville Stadium, Guttmann Road, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire HP21 9PP.

Marshals will direct you to the parking area which is separate to other bays for the use of people using the sports facilities.

Buses service number 9, X30, or 300 go from Aylesbury bus station to the centre. Bus service numbers 300 or 130 also go from High Wycombe to Stoke Mandeville.

For Bucks bus timetables and a journey planner, go to https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/transport-and-roads/buses-and-trains/bus-timetables/People are asked to wear clothing that gives easy access to your non-dominant arm.

The NHS advises that people should be aware you may have to queue for a short while.

Health officials say it would be helpful if you could tell staff your NHS number. If you don’t know it, you can find your NHS number online by using the Find your NHS number service or by logging on to the NHS App (you’ll need to register if you have not used it before). Having your NHS number will speed up the process, but it is not essential.