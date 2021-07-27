Another Covid-linked death confirmed in Aylesbury Vale while daily case numbers remain stable

Another virus-linked death was reported in Aylesbury Vale today (July 27).

It is the second coronavirus-related death confirmed by Public Health England in the region in the month of July.

It takes Aylesbury Vale's Covid death toll to 342 since the pandemic started. The Government lists Covid-related deaths when someone passes within 28 days of returning a positive test.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

52 new Covid infections were reported in Aylesbury Vale on July 27

A further 52 lab confirmed Covid infections were confirmed in Aylesbury Vale today, continuing comparatively lower daily numbers.

Yesterday 50 infections were reported in the region, as recently as last week, over 100 new cases were being reported in Aylesbury Vale in just 24 hours.

Aylesbury's Covid update largely matched the picture on a national scale. In total 23,511 new cases were confirmed today, the lowest daily return since early July.

Across the UK deaths has increased with 131 new fatalities confirmed in just 24 hours.