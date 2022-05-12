'Angel in disguise' midwife supporting Aylesbury families wins excellence award

Hannah Tuson, was given the Alison Heffernan award, celebrating excellence in maternity services, alongside Becca France who works in Buckingham.

The award is voted for by women and families who have had a baby at Buckinghamshire NHS Trust facilities .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Tuson

One woman said of Hannah: “Perhaps Hannah did only what was expected of her in her role as a midwife but to me the support she provided went above anything I imagined - an angel in disguise.”

Another voter stated that she refused to move, while she was still considering further children, in order to stay under Becca’s care around Buckingham.

She said: 'Becca was a constant support who went above and beyond during my pregnancy. She made me feel like she always had time for me which I knew she did not have and like I was her only patient when she was incredibly busy. I also trusted her knowledge and capability completely.”

Becca-France

Heidi Beddall, director of midwifery at the trust, said, “We are all immensely proud of Hannah and Becca. They really embody the safe, personalised, compassionate midwifery care we strive to provide to women and their families.”

The awards were set up in memory of the late Alison Heffernan, chair of the Maternity Services Liaison Committee which is now the Bucks Maternity Voices Partnership (Bucks MVP).