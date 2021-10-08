Additional talking therapies launched in Bucks to help residents protect their mental health

Free talking therapies will be rolled out across Bucks to support people dealing with anxiety, depression and stress.

This NHS-led Healthy Minds scheme already helps over 8,000 people each year and hopes to increase that number to 14,000 people by 2024.

The service offers free and confidential NHS support to adults experiencing common mental health difficulties, including low mood.

It provides a wide range of different one-to-one therapies, group courses and employment advice. People can self-refer or be referred by GPs or other professionals.

Healthy Minds is available to all adults registered with a GP in Bucks now, it is a improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) service.

Dr John Pimm, clinical lead for Buckinghamshire psychological therapies pathway, said: “We welcome the expansion of the service as we will be able to support more people in Buckinghamshire.

“The last 18 months have been challenging with the Covid-19 pandemic creating economic, health and social uncertainty. These things can impact on our emotional wellbeing and more people will need access to effective evidence-based talking therapies.

“IAPT has transformed the treatment of adult anxiety disorders and depression and we look forward to helping more people to overcome their depression and anxiety, and better manage their mental health.”

The NHS advises this is a fast, free and confidential service, it urges anyone experiencing mental health struggles to get in touch.