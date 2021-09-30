12 Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods where Covid is growing fastest

Covid rates have started to increase in Aylesbury Vale again, the area has seen case numbers consistently increase in the past fortnight.

With schools back open and summer weather quickly becoming a thing of the past and people returning from holiday, the infection rate has risen across the UK.

Latest data which is accurate up to September 24, shows the Aylesbury Vale infection rate which measures how many cases have been returned per 100,000 people, is above the national average.

The Covid case rate increased in 16 Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods

The UK's rate is 354.2 cases per 100,000 people, Aylesbury Vale's is 392 cases per 100,000, this figure is based on case numbers over a seven-day period.

Only six of 24 neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale saw case numbers decrease in this time period, the biggest decline was recorded in Victoria Park.

Please see the below which shows the 10 neighbourhoods in Aylesbury Vale where the Covid rate increased the most in this time period, starting with the fastest.

1) Newton Longville & Great Horwood

-In seven days there was a 271.5% increase in the case rate in Newton Longville & Great Horwood the infection rate grew from 119.9 cases per 100,000 to 445.4.

2) Wing, Wingrave & Bierton

-250.1% change from 107.5 to 376.4

3) Winslow & Padbury

-216.6% change from 185 to 585.8

4) Worminghall, Long Crendon & Cuddington

-177.8% change from 161.9 to 381.5

5) Walton Court & Hawkslade

-157.2% change from 112.1 to 288.3

6) Aylesbury Central

-135.6% change from 161.9 to 381.5

7) Wendover

-130% change from 104.5 to 240.3

8) Bledlow, Cadmore End & Hambleden Valley

-126.7% change from 190.8 to 432.5

9) Oakley, Brill & Edgcott

-100% change from 164.8 to 329.6

10) Waddesdon & Whitchurch

-100% change from 319 to 638

11) Chesham South

-90% change from 140.2 to 266.4

12) Cheddington, Pitstone & Edlesborough