Young people can at last access their 11+ transfer test results after hours of website chaos

Thousands of Year 6 pupils and their parents can now access 11+ transfer test results following hours of chaos after the Buckinghamshire Council website collapsed.

Anita Cranmer, cabinet member for education and children’s services, said: "The secondary transfer test (11+) results website is now available and young people can access their results here at https://www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/schools-and-learning/schools-index/school-admissions/transfer-test-results/

She added: "We are deeply sorry for the delay and the resulting angst and frustration this caused and we are really grateful to everyone for their patience while we worked with third parties to resolve the technical issues.”

All parents had been told to log in at 3.30pm and use a unique code to get their results.

But they were left fuming after the website crashed within minutes of the site going live and were told to "try again later this evening" because the council was "experiencing system issues and the test results are unavailable".

The Buckinghamshire Council website had the message: "We are experiencing system issues at this time and the test results are unavailable Please try again later this evening. Apologies for the inconvenience caused."

A tweet at 4.35pm said: "We are aware of the technical issues on the Transfer Test results page and our digital team are working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Apologies for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience."

And a statement at 6.15pm added: "We know that this is a really important issue for those people awaiting results and we are working with colleagues across the council to ensure you can access results within the next 24 hours. Wwe will update you by 8pm this evening about how you can get your results.

"We are very sorry that parents and young people have had a delay in being able to access their secondary transfer test results.This problem has been caused by an IT system fault which is outside of the council.We are working with the IT company to get an urgent resolution."

Frustrated parents have been tweeting the Buckinghamshire Council website to air their concerns about what has happened.

One said: "Honestly, this is appalling. You're unnecessarily stressing kids who've been waiting months for these results. It'd have been better to send them in the post."

Another said: "Seems @BucksCouncil wants to torture kids who have patiently (and nervously) awaited their 11+ test results further by seemingly setting up an online system that cannot handle the strain."

One parent said: "Any word when the 11+ results shambles will be fixed? Cannot get access and adding considerable stress to an already stressful situation. Who’s bright idea was this? Not good enough."

Another parent added:"Honestly…there could have been a better way to release the results for the 11+ transfer test then a website that doesn’t work!!"

One more said: "Utterly predictable and totally shameful. As if the whole 11+ process isn’t stressful enough for students why would you add to it with an online result system that clearly wouldn’t cope with demand? A total disgrace!"

