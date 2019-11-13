Young people in Aylesbury Vale get to grips with politics at Action4Youth event

File photo

The session, which will be held in conjuntion with Bucks County Council and Action4Youth is part of the organisation's personal and professional development scheme.

Organisers says that the Inspiration Programme event will help students to develop their critical thinking skills, understand the range of activities involved in running an election, and give them an opportunity to hear from councillors about their experiences of local elections.

On 27 November the chief executive and head of policy at the council will give youngsters a full insight into the many roles within the council, from cabinet members and councillors to the chief executive, directors and officers, young people from The Buckingham School will take part in roundtable activities to develop their confidence and know-how in looking beyond the headlines and exploring political manifestos, and to run their own mock vote on community budgets.

Claire Hawkes, head of policy at Buckinghamshire County Council said: “We are really looking forward to having the opportunity to engage with the young people on The Inspiration Programme, and given the recent announcement of a General Election, this session is extremely topical and will help them to get a real insight into the democratic process.”

Jenifer Cameron, chief executive of Action4Youth added: “Buckinghamshire County Council has put a lot of consideration into the session that they are running as part of The Inspiration Programme, making it a truly unique and engaging opportunity for the young people involved.

“How many people can say that they have been a ‘Party Leader’ and explained the headlines of their party’s manifesto? The programme really is a fantastic opportunity for young people to get inside the different organisations and services that contribute to society, giving them a much better understanding and focus for their own futures.

“It is brilliant to see that the county council is not only looking at what opportunities it can provide to the young people, but also what knowledge and insight the young people can give to the council. With future plans for a ‘Young People’s Committee’, I’m really looking forward to where this initial session could lead.”