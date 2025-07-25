Young Fairhive resident achieves top-results and place at a prestigious school

A young student from Weston Turville has attained a significant achievement by securing a fully funded place at one of the United Kingdom’s most esteemed independent schools.

Tyler, aged just 11, has been offered a place at Wellington College, an elite boarding school renowned for academic excellence and leadership development. He was also offered a place at Aylesbury Grammar School, demonstrating his outstanding performance in the highly competitive 11+ exams.

What makes Tyler’s story particularly inspiring is that he achieved this with the support of local community initiative SPARK, run by Fairhive Homes in partnership with education specialists Unravelled Ltd. His place at Wellington comes with an exceptional 110% bursary, awarded through the Prince Albert Foundation. This generous award not only covers tuition and boarding costs, but also extracurricular activities and support into university and early employment.

Speaking about his success, Tyler said: “I was a bit overwhelmed. I didn't really think it was possible to be funded 110%. I'm still pretty amazed, but I am realising what I've achieved and that my hard work has paid off.”

Tyler and his younger sister

The Tuition Plus programme, part of Fairhive’s SPARK initiative, was created in 2008 to help level the playing field for children from lower-income families aiming to access selective secondary education. One of the key barriers the programme addresses is access to high-quality private tuition; often out of reach for many families. Through Tuition Plus, eligible pupils receive free, focused tutoring in English, maths, and reasoning skills during the year leading up to entrance exams.

The programme is delivered by Unravelled Ltd., founded by Sian Goodspeed, whose team has worked with over 500 local children since the initiative began. Many of those students have gone on to secure places at grammar and independent schools.

Tyler’s mother praised the support her son received, saying: “Your passion for tutoring has been instrumental in Tyler's success. Your ability to tailor your teaching to meet his unique needs was truly impressive. Beyond academics, you’ve helped build his confidence and exam technique and that has made all the difference.”

Fairhive and Unravelled are both unbelievably proud of Tyler and are excited to see him continue to grow and achieve remarkable things. Tyler’s success story is a shining example of what’s possible when potential is supported by opportunity. It reinforces the importance of community-driven initiatives like Tuition Plus through SPARK, which continue to open doors for talented young people like Tyler.