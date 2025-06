Hannah (left) riding Ted and Lillianna (right) riding Liberty

Lillianna Terry and Hannah Wass from Sir Thomas Fremantle School in Winslow made an entrance at their leavers Prom last week.

School Proms have gained in popularity over the last few years and many students are choosing to arrive in unusual ways!

Childhood friends Lillianna and Hannah, had been planning to take their horses for the last year and had been praying for the good weather to hold!

The prom was held at Abbey Hill Golf Club.