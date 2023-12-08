Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Metcalfe, a former pupil at The Cottesloe School in Wing, was always keen to join the aerospace industry and Leonardo in Luton.He got a sought after place on their 4 Year Degree Apprenticeship Scheme last year and his feet have not touched the ground since. He captained a team of apprentices and entered a national competition, the coveted Institute of Mechanical Engineering's 'Apprentice Automation Challenge 2023', developing a smart walking stick that would detect falls and contact a carer in an emergency.

The judges of the National Competition crowned his team the 'Grand Champions' for 2023.

His team 'ITs all Under Control' spent 8 months designing, prototyping and making a business case for their new product and impressed staff both internally at Leonardo as well as at the Institute in Coventry.

Peter Metcalfe

The team of apprentices comprised of Peter Metcalfe, Melissa Hobbs, Joseph Grice, Ryan Rickards and mentor George Richardson.