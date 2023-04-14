Wing school announces 2023 charity projects as teacher prepares for Manchester Marathon

A school in Wing has announced a series of charity projects students and teachers will be committing to between now and the end of the school year.

Cottesloe School is running a number of events to raise funds for good causes with each year group promoting a different not-for-profit organisation.

Also, Graham Magill - Head of 10 is running a Manchester Marathon this Sunday. He has already raised above his £500 target for Six Counties Kidney Patient Association, and his Just Giving page can be found here.

Cottesloe School students participating in a couch to 5K event

He is running his first ever marathon and has set the ambitious target of running it in under three-and-a-half hours.

Heads of year, Mrs Catling, Mrs Woodburn, Mr Toon, Mrs Knightley and Mr Magill picked five separate charities to promote in 2023:

-Year 7 | Leighton Linslade Homeless Service

-Year 8 | Sue Ryder Charity

Students at a recent fundraiser

-Year 9 | Pepper Foundation

-Year 10 | Six Counties Kidney Patients Association

-Year 11 | Chilterns MS Centre

Racing to the finish line

Cottesloe School is promising to run a series of events to promote each not-for-profit organisation.

Kicking off the charity drive was a couch to 5K challenge which culminated with a race last month on 28 March. Staff and students trained to reach the running distance which became a popular milestone during national lockdowns.

A group fundraising page has been set up on Just Giving and can be viewed here. Overall, at the time of writing, the school has raised £1,329, surpassing a group target of £1,000.

Leighton Linslade Homeless Service previously ran a homeless shelter, but continues to support residents struggling with living costs by running a food bank from its former venue.

Sue Ryder Charity supports families who may have lost someone close to them or people that could be diagnosed with a terminal illness, by offering compassionate and neurological care.

The Pepper Foundation helps children living with complex health needs by providing nursing and hospice care for youngsters.

Across six council areas in the south of England, Six Counties Kidney Patients Association helps people with diseases get the support they need.