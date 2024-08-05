Westcott Summer Celebration

By Clare Cook
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 14:05 BST

Westcott Summer Celebration held as school closure announced.

Westcott School held a summer celebration at the end of term which was attended by many supporters of the school old and young.

With the recently announced school closure, it was a wonderful opportunity for all who attended to celebrate in the wonderful aspects of the school and look through all the archives which were on display.

There was fun and games in the sun, DJ Phil Gomm, bouncy castle and lots of cake all enjoyed by over 200 people.

Mrs Ort cutting the cake
Mrs Ort cutting the cake

The event also had some speeches with the ringing of the school bell, the welcoming of the person who had travelled the furthest to attend (Devon) and celebratory cake cut by Mrs Ort, a treasured member of the Westcott School staff for more years than she would like mentioned!!

