Well done to Aylesbury High School Year 11 on their brilliant GCSE Grades

Congratulation to our fantastic AHS Year 11 students on their outstanding GCSE results

Aylesbury High School students received their GCSE grades today and I would like to congratulate them on their outstanding results! Well done AHS Year 11, writes Marieke Forster, Headmistress.

Our students’ achieved an incredible 51% of all grades at 8 and 9, significantly higher than 2019 and so brilliantly beating the national trend of returning to the 2019 levels. An astonishing 21 students achieved all 8/9s across their 10 GCSE subjects.

As Headmistress, I see everyday that these grades are a result of their sustained hard work, as well as the excellent teaching and individual guidance our pupils receive from our staff, together with the support from their parents and carers. Whilst acknowledging the disruption that this cohort and their peers across the country have experienced, due to the pandemic in their Years 7, 8 and 9, our students have shown independence, strength and confidence in their approach to this exam series. They should be very proud of their achievements, we are both delighted for them and also very proud of them. Congratulations lovely Year 11!

As ever, we are most delighted at the options that these grades will create for our students, and we look forward to helping them in their next steps.

#AHSWalksTall