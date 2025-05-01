A first look at the new centre © Waddesdon

A new building has been opened in an Aylesbury Vale school to recognise the contributions of one of its famous supporters.

Waddesdon Church of England School celebrated the opening of its Jacob Rothschild Sixth Form Centre.

In early 2022, the school and the Rothschild Foundation – the charity to which Lord Rothschild was president of, arranged to construct the new centre.

Now, the new centre has opened and been named after the famous businessman, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, who died last year.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony. © Waddesdon

It has been revealed that the project was funded through grants from the foundation and Bucks Council via section 106 orders. A ceremony was held to celebrate completion of the centre and students will start using the new site in due course.

Matthew Abbott, headteacher at Waddesdon Church of England School, said, “This remarkable building realises the vision, dedication and energetic work of a group of highly skilled and committed people. Thanks to their work, the building will enable generations

of young people to develop into well-educated, principled and thoughtful members of society. I am exceptionally grateful to the Rothschild Foundation, its Trustees and the Local Authority for their generous contributions and expertise; the support we have received has been second-to-none. I am also thankful to the wider

“Waddesdon community for their support, including the local council, multiple partners in Waddesdon village, parents and families and our alumni. I am confident that this investment in the future will yield remarkable possibilities and successes for many young people.”

The Rothschild Foundation offers grants to community projects within the Buckinghamshire area.

Hannah Rothschild, chair – Rothschild Foundation, said: “The Rothschild Foundation’s support for the Jacob Rothschild Sixth Form Centre is an investment in the future. Here, young people will gain the knowledge and confidence to tackle tomorrow’s challenges. Through the Waddesdon Blueprint, we will deepen a partnership rooted in education and opportunity. And as students engage with Waddesdon’s Collection, Archive, and natural surroundings, their creativity will inspire us in return. This is how we build the future—by empowering the next generation.”

The chair of Buckinghamshire Council, Councillor Mimi Harker, was among the guests at the official ceremony.