Village school near Aylesbury celebrates much-loved teaching assistant’s 30 years of service

Each class had prepared a special performance which included songs, poems and a specially written prayer. Mrs Ort was presented with gifts bought by staff and parents and the school will be planting a silver birch tree, her favourite tree, in the school grounds, in recognition of her service to the school.

Staff and governors from throughout Mrs Ort's years at school surprised her by coming along and were able to join her back at the school for an afternoon tea party.Mrs Ort originally joined the school as a midday supervisor and has worked in many different roles during her 30-year career. For the past 16 years, she has been a learning support assistant with Early Years and Key Stage 1 children and is a well-loved and respected member of the teaching team.Mrs Ort said working in a school has changed a lot over the years but she loves working with the staff and families at Westcott School.