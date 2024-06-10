Unveiling nature's secrets: local academy learns of the natural world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local housebuilder, Barratt David Wilson Homes, which is currently building homes at the Kingsbrook development, has donated a copy of ‘The Lost Words’ book to every class at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy and organised a storytelling session for Year Two pupils.

The interactive session, led by storyteller, Helen Tozer, encouraged the children to create a stronger relationship with the natural world and the local area, including the wildlife and plants that inhabit it.

‘The Lost Words’, by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris, is a children’s ‘book of spells’ that explores the magic and unique qualities of nature. The book features acrostic poems and impressive illustrations that explore words associated with nature that are being removed from the Oxford Junior Dictionary, many of which are animals and plants that can be found in the Kingsbrook area.

The book has now become a bestseller across schools in the UK and was shortlisted in 2017 as one of Britain’s favourite books on the natural world.

For Kingsbrook View Primary Academy’s PPA teacher, Sarah Nichols, this book has always been a personal favourite and she wanted to share it with the school as part of its sustainability curriculum.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Encouraging children to learn more about the world around them and how they can support local wildlife in their local areas is so important. Within Kingsbrook, there is lots of open green space and ponds that the children can investigate to gain hands on experience that will hopefully spark their interests further.

“We are really pleased the children at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy enjoyed the storytelling session and are loving learning about the natural world”.

Storyteller, Helen Tozer, added: “The session was a great way to inspire the pupils to engage with their natural surroundings. It was amazing to see their interest in the book and its illustrations, and the children were excited to go out and explore wildlife for themselves. Having already worked with Barratt David Wilson North Thames and the academy, I know that both are committed to educating our next generation and supporting the local area”.

Mrs Sarah Nichols, a PPA teacher at Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, concludes: “As a leader of outdoor learning at the academy, I have been sharing The Lost Words with my classes and wanted to be able to share this with the rest of the academy. The donation of books from Barratt David Wilson North Thames was extremely generous and very much appreciated.

“It is so important we encourage children to immerse themselves with wildlife and plants, as being outdoors is great for stimulating new interests and improving mental well-being. We are proud to partner again with Barratt David Wilson North Thames as it continues to support children’s education and the Kingsbrook community”.