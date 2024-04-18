University open day to attract hundreds of students

The University of Buckingham which has achieved a Top 10 ranking for Student Satisfaction (The Complete University Guide 2023), is attracting more and more students from Beds, Bucks, Herts and Northants.
By Press OfficeContributor
Published 18th Apr 2024, 14:05 BST
On Saturday 20th April, prospective students and their families will get a taste of the University’s courses, a chance to explore the riverside campus, accommodation as well as hear from the Students’ Union from 9.00am to 2.30pm.

Many will also be keen to discover the unique advantages of the universities personalised teaching model with small class sizes as well as finding out about the dedicated student support team.

Henry Gyamf, a commuter student said, “Studying at Buckingham has given me an advantage and a gap that most of my peers from across the country won’t be able to access. It has a vast range of cultures and personalities that as an international relations student gives you a perspective like none other.”

The University of BuckinghamThe University of Buckingham
Follow the link to register your interest https://rb.gy/lgo67m. The open day is free to attend and consists of scheduled events throughout the day at set times, so arrival at 9am is required. For further information please email e-mail [email protected].

