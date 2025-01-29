Vice chancellor at the University of Buckingham Professor James Tooley

The vice-chancellor at a prestigious university in Buckinghamshire has been reinstated after an investigation into ‘serious allegations made against him.

The University of Buckingham has confirmed that an investigation into vice-chancellor James Tooley’s conduct has ended. It announced that its investigation found that the allegations were not substantiated.

According to The Times, staff at the university were informed of the vice-chancellor’s imminent return to work last week.

A spokesperson for the university told The Bucks Herald: “The University was made aware of a number of serious allegations involving our Vice-Chancellor. The nature of the allegations were such that the University had to investigate them and we took the decision to suspend the Vice-Chancellor, a neutral act pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The report found that the allegations were not substantiated, and after consideration by Council the suspension has been brought to an end. The University is liaising with the Vice-Chancellor in relation to his return to work.

“Due to the nature of the investigation and to protect the privacy of all parties involved we are unable to disclose specific details regarding the allegations.

“While this matter has been difficult for all concerned, The University remains completely focused on delivering an exceptional experience for students and staff alike.”

Professor Tooley’s suspension was announced to students and staff in October of last year, he has held the position of vice-chancellor within the institution since 2020.