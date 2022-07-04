University of Buckingham and partner scoop prestigious IT award

The partnership for their winning entry for Data Solution of the Year award organised by Data magazine was described by judges as a "unique" method for storing data and they were awarded the accolade at a ceremony in London last month.

University of Buckingham Head of IT Martyn Smith said: "We are very proud to receive this joint award, which endorses the continued investment that the University is making in providing state of the art IT infrastructure. We are delighted that the judges recognised and rewarded our innovative solution for storing data. We aimed to deliver a flexible storage platform that can adapt to the ever-changing data landscape."

Chief Strategy Officer for IT Storage Specialist Virtual Effect, John Greenwood, visited the University to hand over the Award. He said: “When we were encouraged to enter the competition we were wary that we would be up against high profile names. Ultimately the judging panel were impressed by the suitability and scalability of the solution that we provided. The University has been a joy to work with, and it was an extremely proud moment when we were announced as Award winners at such a prestigious industry event.”

Picture caption L to R: Virtual Effect Chief Strategy Officer John Greenwood and University of Buckingham Lead Infrastructure Engineer Robb Bloomfield