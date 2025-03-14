Twyford CofE school raises £189 for Akwaaba Volunteers with doughnut sale in Buckinghamshire

Enjoying delicious doughnuts at Twyford CofE School

On Wednesday 12th March pupils in Nightingale House organised a tasty fundraiser for their classmates at Twyford Cof E School.

Break time was a flurry of activity with lots of delicious doughnuts on sale for the children and staff to enjoy. A grand total of £189 was raised and will go towards the children's target of £750 to support this year’s chosen charity Akwaaba Volunteers.

Twford CofE school have been working hard to create lots of fundraising activities to give three Ghanaian children access to education through the work of the Akwaaba Volunteers charity. The money raised will ensure the children can attend school and will include transport, food, equipment and uniform for a year. For further information about the charity please go to www.akwaabavolunteers.org.uk

The children of Twyford Cof E School would especially like to thank the Co-op at Steeple Claydon, and Buckingham Sainsburys for kindly donating doughnuts without whose support the event would not have been possible.