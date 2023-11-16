Two Buckinghamshire schools named among UK's best for cricket in The Cricketer's 2024 Schools Guide

Two Buckinghamshire schools have been named among the UK's best for cricket in The Cricketer's Schools Guide 2024.

Caldicott School and Stowe School have been included in this year's guide, produced by The Cricketer magazine, which features the top 100 senior, top 50 prep/junior and top 20 all-girls schools for cricket in a bumper 164-page supplement.

2024's successful roll call of schools – which features both state-funded and private establishments – was finalised after an exhaustive selection process that saw a huge number submit entries for inclusion in the guide.

All entries were then judged against an extensive set of criteria, which included a compelling commitment to cricket in the curriculum, facilities, fixture programmes and coaching.

The Cricketer's Schools Guide 2024

The Cricketer gathered entries and compiled the leading lists, consulting former England star Lydia Greenway and her coaching initiative Cricket For Girls to select the top 20 all-girls schools.

The Cricketer magazine editor Huw Turbervill said: "Our 2024 Schools Guide celebrates the best cricket programmes in state and independent schools across the country. The rise of women’s cricket in schools really has been a joy to behold. It is a pleasure to read the write-ups."

The Cricketer researches and produces the Schools Guide annually, with the 2024 edition being supported by Durant Cricket – one of the country's leading suppliers of cricket ground equipment.

Cristian Durant, managing director of Durant Cricket, said: "At Durant Cricket, our relationship with The Cricketer holds immense value. Once again, they've showcased the outstanding commitment and coaching standards upheld by schools nationwide.”

The 2024 Schools Guide is a bumper 164-page supplement that's included alongside the December issue of The Cricketer magazine, as well as available to purchase separately on The Cricketer's website.

The Cricketer would like to thank Durant Cricket for their ongoing support of our schools cricket coverage.

Top 100 Senior Schools

Abingdon School; Bede's School; Bedford School; Bishop's Stortford College; Bradfield College; Brentwood School; Brighton Aldridge Community Academy; Brighton College; Bromsgrove School; Caterham School; Charterhouse; Cheltenham College; Clayesmore School; Chislehurst & Sidcup Grammar School; Clifton College; Cranleigh School; Denstone College; Dulwich College; Dunottar School; Durham Cathedral Schools Foundation; Eastbourne College; Ellesmere College; Epsom College; Eton College; Felsted School; Forest School; Framlingham College; George Watson's College; Haberdashers' Monmouth Schools; Haileybury; Hampton School; Harrow School; Huddersfield New College; Hurstpierpoint College; Kimbolton School; King Edward VI School, Southampton; King Edward's School, Birmingham; King's College, Taunton; Lancing College; Latymer Upper School; Lord Wandsworth College; Magdalen College School; Malvern College; Marlborough College; Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood; Millfield School; Myerscough College; New Hall School; Newcastle-under-Lyme-School; Northampton School for Boys; Oakham School; Oundle School; Queen Ethelburga's; Queen Mary's Grammar School, Walsall; Radley College; Reed's School; Reigate Grammar School; Repton School; Royal Grammar School, Guildford; Rugby School; Scarborough College; Seaford College; Sedbergh School; Shenfield High School; Shrewsbury School; Simon Langton Grammar School; Solihull School; Stamford School; St Edward's School, Oxford; St George's College, Weybridge; St Lawrence College; St Peter's, York 13-18; Stowe School; Taunton School; The Bishop's Stortford High School; The Canterbury Academy; The Haberdasher's Boys' School; The John Lyon School; The Judd School; The King's School, Chester; The Leys; The Manchester Grammar School; The Perse School; The Skinner's School; Tiffin School; Tonbridge School; Trent College; Uppingham School; Watford Grammar School for Boys; Wellington College; Wellington School; Whitgift School; Wilson's School; Winchester College; Woodhouse Grove School; Worksop College; Worth School; Wrekin College; Wymondham College; Yorkshire Cricket College.

Top 20 All-Girls Schools

Benenden School; Denmark Road High School for Girls, Gloucester; Downe House School; Guildford High School; Headington School, Oxford; Loughborough High School; Mayfield School; Notting Hill & Ealing High School; Putney High School; Roedean School; Sherborne School for Girls; St Catherine’s, Bramley; St Helen and St Katharine; Mary Erskine School; Wimbledon High School; Cheltenham Ladies' College; Godolphin & Latymer School; Malvern St James' Girls' School; Portsmouth High School; St Swithun’s School, Winchester.

