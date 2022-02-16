Tuneful treat as primary school holds music festival lunch in Buckingham

Children enjoyed a special lunch, with a side of melody and rhythm, as Lace Hill Academy hosted a mini music festival.

Pupils and staff at the school, in Catchpin Street, took part in the tuneful lunch break.

Children were able to dress in non-uniform for the occasion, and enjoyed a lunch in the classrooms, with their favourite tunes to listen and sing along to.

Pupils and staff who play musical instruments had the chance to share their talents with their classes.

The event ended with a performance by the Lace Hill Academy Choir and a recorder performance from Year 3.

Acting headteacher Sarah Jones said: “The children and staff really enjoyed the music festival lunch and it was great to showcase the talents of so many in our school, as well as celebrate all kinds of music.

“In particular, it was wonderful to see many of our children play so confidently in front of their peers.

“This event was hugely successful and further enriched our music curriculum.”

