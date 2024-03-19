Tudor Primary School shortlisted for Beano's Britain's funniest schools in the country

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Class 3T has been shortlisted as one of the ten finalists in Beano’s hunt for Britain’s Funniest Class 2024.

With a record-breaking number of schools entering, since the competition launched five years ago, this year is shaping up to be the biggest Britain’s Funniest Class’s contest to date.

“When is a t-rex not a t-rex? When it is a coffee-rex” was specially chosen by Beano’s best gag makers and is now being put to a public vote on 18th March to decide the ultimate winner.

The competition aims to champion the comedians of the future and encourage confidence and wellbeing in the classroom and will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Bash Street Kids who have led the charge on classroom comedy for the last seven decades.

Primary schools across Britain submitted their best gags, which have been whittled down by Beano’s top gag makers.

Finalists now progress to a public vote on 18th March to decide the winning class, who will win the ultimate prize of being immortalised in a Bash Street Kids Comic strip. It will be the first time in the comic strip’s history that a class have been brought to life in the world of The Bash Street Kids.

Mike Stirling, Director of Mischief at Beano Studios said: “Class 3T’s teacher at Tudor Primary School certainly isn’t a dinosaur! They’ve helped their pupils evolve a brand-new joke about a prehistoric subject. That’s dino-mighty!”

The competition will also be crowning the teacher of the winning class with the first ever Britain’s Funniest Teacher title, showcasing the ability that teachers have in inspiring humour in the classroom.

This year’s funniest class will also receive golden Gnasher medals, a Beano trophy, Beano comic subscriptions for the whole class and their school library, and a trip to Gulliver’s Theme Park.

Britain’s Funniest Class was launched in 2019, when Foxes Class from Castlewood Primary in Horsham, West Sussex took the crown with their joke, “At the bank a lady asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over”.

The current reigning champions are Class Indigo 1 (Year 5) from Greasley Beauvale Primary School in Eastwood with their joke ““What happened to the math teachers garden? It grew square roots”.