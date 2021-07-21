Tring student's creative design wins MINI Roof Design Competition

A student from Tring School has won a MINI Roof Design Competition with her creative design.

In October, Mr Dobberson, one of Tring School’s Design and Technology teachers, introduced his Year 10 GCSE students to the MINI Roof Design Competition.

This is an annual project that Mr Dobberson has been setting his students for many years - to design a decal for the roof of a MINI, with the promise that the winning design will be applied to an actual MINI with the support of Specialist Cars MINI Tring.

The students with Madison's winning design

Last week, Tony Reeves, MINI Brand Manager, came with a colleague to Tring School to help unveil the winning design in front of the students.

Year 10 student Madison's design won first place, she said: "Inspired by the Monte Carlo Rally (which MINI won for the first time in 1964) I wanted my design to reflect the history of the MINI and how it has become such an iconic car today.

"The decision to design a roulette wheel was therefore influenced by the second most famous thing from Monte Carlo, the casino.

"However, this roulette wheel has a twist because there are only three numbers on it: 59, 37 and 64.

"The single green slot has the number 59 as this represents the year the first MINI was manufactured in 1959.

"The black slots are numbered 64 as this was the first year MINI won the Monte Carlo Rally before going on to win in both 1965 and 1967 as well.

"Finally, the red slots have the number 37 as this was Paddy Hopkirk's racing number on the original red MINI that won the rally in 1964.

"I would like to say a big thank you to Mr Dobberson for organising the MINI competition for our class, it was an incredibly enjoyable project which we all had lots of fun researching and then developing our ideas.