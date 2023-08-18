A school in Tring has praised its students for achieving a ‘strong’ set of A-level results in tough circumstances.

Tring School has stated its students achieved a “strong set” of A-level and BTEC results for 2023.

A school spokesperson said: “Students have worked incredibly hard during their Sixth Form years which has required them to reconnect with face to face learning and assessment. Our students have relished the opportunities offered to them both inside and outside of the classroom and have diligently acquired much knowledge, skills and experience which will set them up for success in their future.”

Tring School students celebrate receiving their A-level results

The school has revealed that its departing students will be heading along a number of different career paths from university placements, apprenticeships, first full-time jobs with training, to taking a gap year.

Commenting on this year’s results, Headteacher Sally Ambrose said : "We are very proud of our Sixth Form students who have achieved an excellent set of results this year. They have worked incredibly hard under some very testing and challenging conditions. Overall the grades are extremely good and reflect our continued strong academic reputation, placing us amongst the top performing Sixth Forms in Hertfordshire.