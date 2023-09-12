“It will be great to meet in person the talented young people interested in joining the Tring Park family”

A school in Tring has announced open days when potential students can visit its grounds.

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts has confirmed its open day dates for the new term.

The Open Days will take place for the Prep Department on 27 September and 12 October, Years 7 to 11 on October 5 and 6, and the Sixth Form also on 5 and 6 October.

Simon Larter-Evans is taking over the role next year, photo from Graham Westley Lacdao

All Open Day sessions will include a guided tour of the school, a welcome talk by the new principal, Simon Larter-Evans, and deputy principal, Anselm Barker, and the opportunity to meet pupils and staff. There will also be live performances featuring pupils who are currently studying across the many courses available at the school.

“We are looking forward to hosting our upcoming Autumn Open Days, the first of the 2023/24 school year. It will be great to meet in person the talented young people interested in joining the Tring Park family. They will receive an exclusive insight into what life is like at one of the most exciting schools in the country”, said Simon.

A day and boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, those that attend receive broad training in the performing arts with a variety of courses including dance, acting, commercial music, and musical theatre, alongside a full, extensive academic curriculum. Alumni include Hollywood stars Lily James and Daisy Ridley, as well as successful singer Ella Henderson and West End Star Joe Griffiths-Brown.

“Our vision of providing the best combined vocational and academic education here at Tring Park School is unique. We offer a high standard of training and performance across all vocational disciplines, along with excellence in academics, which not only keeps the school the best in its field but ensures students leave us as well-rounded individuals with the core skills needed for whichever route they wish to take in the future,” Simon added.