Tring Park School will not make changes to pension scheme after strikes

Tring Park School for Performing Arts has announced that the school will not make any changes to the Teachers' Pension Scheme.

The decision comes after some teachers at the school took part in strike action on Wednesday, June 23, and Wednesday, June 30, over the dispute with the Governing Body over proposals to leave the Teacher’s Pension Scheme (TPS).

Government changes to the future funding of the TPS resulted in Tring Park School for the Performing Arts reviewing its membership of the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School stock image

School governors had made a detailed assessment of the TPS increased contributions rate and modelled the impact on the school’s operating costs and found the current and projected increases unsustainable. Governors offered an alternative scheme for staff to consider and adopt.

There was strong opposition to the plans and despite discussions between school governors and the the trade unions (NEO and NASUWT) the trade unions notified the school of their intention to call for five days of strike action.

Three further dates were planned for this week, but after a number of meetings with staff on Friday, Tring Park School announced that no changes to the TSP would be made.

A spokesperson for Tring Park School said: "The financial pressures caused by the government changes to the Teachers’ Pension Scheme are a significant challenge for the whole independent school sector.

"Tring Park School have reviewed these costs but appreciate the considerable impact that any proposals to change the scheme would have on our teaching staff, who have shown exceptional professionalism and commitment over this very difficult last year.

"Taking this into account and the value we place on our staff, we have made the decision not to make any changes and eligible staff will be able to remain in the Teachers’ Pension Scheme should they wish to do so.

"We look forward to working together with our staff to ensure the long-term future of the school so that we can continue to deliver the highest standard of vocational and academic education for our pupils."

Paul McLaughlin, NEU Eastern regional general secretary, said: ““The NEU is very pleased that a resolution has been reached with the governors of Tring Park School, this is a reflection of our members willingness to stand up and take action in order to defend their pensions.

"It was regrettable strike action was required as a last resort, however, we are pleased that the governors have now taken the decision not to make changes to our members pension scheme.