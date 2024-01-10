Tring Park School for the Performing Arts opens doors to talented young performers this January

Tring Park School for the Performing Arts today announces the dates for its January Open Days, giving talented youngsters and their parents from across the UK, an opportunity to visit and experience what the dynamic co-educational school has to offer.

The Open Days will take place across three days; Years 7 to 10 on 11th January (afternoon), the Sixth Form on 12th January (afternoon), and finally the Prep Department on 19th January (morning). All sessions will include a guided tour of the school, a welcome talk by the new Principal, Simon Larter-Evans, and Deputy Principal, Anselm Barker, and the opportunity to meet pupils and staff. There will also be live performances featuring pupils who are currently studying across the many courses available at the school.

“We are looking forward to hosting our January Open Days, it is a fantastic way to kick off the new year. It will be great to meet in person the young people keen to explore what life is like at our inspiring school, alongside our current students who are some of the most talented performers in the country. We see, time and again, that when children with a passion for the performing arts join with like minded young people they thrive and excel”, explains Simon-Larter Evans, Principal at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Welcoming children from 7 to 19 years old, the boarding and day school based in Hertfordshire, offers world-class vocational training in dance, musical theatre, acting and commercial music, alongside a robust academic provision. Alumni include Hollywood stars Lily James and Daisy Ridley, as well as successful singer Ella Henderson and West End Star Joe Griffiths-Brown.

“Our vision of providing the best combined vocational and academic education here at Tring Park School is unique. The majority of our students go on to work or continue to further education in the arts sector, however all students leave us as well-rounded individuals with the skills for whichever route they wish to take in the future.” Larter-Evans commented.