Trailblazing Aylesbury solicitor I. Stephanie Boyce returns to former school for inspirational project

One of Aylesbury’s most famous success stories, I. Stephanie Boyce, returned to her former secondary school as part of an inspiring project.

Last week, Ms Boyce, who became the president of the Law Society in 2021, went to the Grange School as part of its ‘Inspirational Grange Students’ project.

She is the first person to be featured in the school’s series showcasing previous students who have gone on to achieve great things.

In 2021, Ms Boyce made history by becoming the first black woman to become the head of the law society. She continues to be one of the most respected figures in the legal world and acts as a consultant and keynote speaker since leaving her post at the Law Society.

I. Stephanie Boyce with Grange School headteacher, Vince Murray

As part of a project a picture of the former trailblazing solicitor will be displayed at the school. On the picture is a quote from the Aylesbury-born thought-leader, saying: “Your dream, your vision belongs to you. See your setbacks not as the end, but as an opportunity to try again.

"The lesson wasn’t in how many times did I get knocked down, but in how did I get up.”

Ms Boyce, whose brother Emerson also left Aylesbury to excel in field – becoming an FA Cup winning footballer with Wigan Athletic, left the Grange School early in her secondary school life to study in America.

However, she believes people often have misconceptions around Aylesbury and Buckinghamshire, and is keen to improve the prospects of people from her hometown.

She told The Bucks Herald: “As I travelled around people would say ‘where do you live?’ and I would say ‘Buckinghamshire’. They would say ‘oh, leafy Buckinghamshire’. And totally discounting the fact that actually leafy Buckinghamshire has social mobility cold spots. Aylesbury in particular.”

Three generations of Ms Boyce’s family have attended the Grange School and in the past she has returned to support the institution’s careers fair. She added: “When I went along to the careers fair what I also realised was that actually, there was nobody there talking about the law, about the legal profession.

"I want to make a contribution back to my hometown. I want to raise aspirations for people in this country and be a visible role model. That they too can get to the top of their profession.”

Another reason Ms Boyce values visits to schools is her belief that improving young people’s knowledge of the law is important. She said: “One of the things I did in office, and before office, was encourage people – solicitors and lawyers – to go back to their old schools. Because I’ve got this passion about getting law taught in schools. Because for me legal rights mean absolutely nothing if you don’t know what those rights are. And you don’t know that your rights are being taken away."

The Grange School is inviting previous students to get in touch via email if they want to participate in the scheme.

Ms Boyce believes the legal profession has become more diverse since she started out. But notes that a majority of judiciary figures went to Russell Group universities and that entering the legal world continues to get more expensive.