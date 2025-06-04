Top Buckinghamshire colleges and sixth forms ranked for A-Level performance

With schools well and truly in exam season The Bucks Herald has taken a closer look at the most recent performance data released for sixth forms and colleges.

Data held by the Government shows which institutions have the highest average exam scores, and each college and school is given a points score.

Latest findings shown on the Government website here, reveal the average grade and points that students achieved per A-Level entry.

A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'. A maximum score of 60 points can be given, this is for students who achieved A* grades.

The top schools in Buckinghamshire achieved great results. Photo from Ben Birchall/PA ImagesThe top schools in Buckinghamshire achieved great results. Photo from Ben Birchall/PA Images
Below are the top 12 colleges and schools that were included in the data, ranked by the average result - grade and point score. Every centre listed is within the Buckinghamshire Council area.

-Wycombe Abbey – scored the highest with an average grade of A+ and an average score of 52.04 per student.

-Dr Challoner’s Grammar School in Amersham– scored an average grade of A- and an average score of 47.28 per student.

-Chesham Grammar School – scored an average grade of A- and an average score of 45.66 per student.

-Dr Challoner’s High School – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 45.14 per student.

-Royal Latin School in Buckingham – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 43.99 per student.

-Sir William Borlase's Grammar School in Marlow – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 43.7 per student.

-Aylesbury Grammar School – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 43.66.

-Beaconsfield High School – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 42.94.

-The Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 42.52.

-Wycombe High School – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 42.24.

-John Hampden Grammar School in Wycombe – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 41.56.

-Aylesbury High School – scored an average grade of B and an average score of 40.69.

