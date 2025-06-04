Top Buckinghamshire colleges and sixth forms ranked for A-Level performance
Data held by the Government shows which institutions have the highest average exam scores, and each college and school is given a points score.
Latest findings shown on the Government website here, reveal the average grade and points that students achieved per A-Level entry.
A points value is given to all qualifications. The number of points a qualification is worth is based on the 'challenge and size'. A maximum score of 60 points can be given, this is for students who achieved A* grades.
Below are the top 12 colleges and schools that were included in the data, ranked by the average result - grade and point score. Every centre listed is within the Buckinghamshire Council area.
-Wycombe Abbey – scored the highest with an average grade of A+ and an average score of 52.04 per student.
-Dr Challoner’s Grammar School in Amersham– scored an average grade of A- and an average score of 47.28 per student.
-Chesham Grammar School – scored an average grade of A- and an average score of 45.66 per student.
-Dr Challoner’s High School – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 45.14 per student.
-Royal Latin School in Buckingham – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 43.99 per student.
-Sir William Borlase's Grammar School in Marlow – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 43.7 per student.
-Aylesbury Grammar School – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 43.66.
-Beaconsfield High School – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 42.94.
-The Royal Grammar School in High Wycombe – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 42.52.
-Wycombe High School – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 42.24.
-John Hampden Grammar School in Wycombe – scored an average grade of B+ and an average score of 41.56.
-Aylesbury High School – scored an average grade of B and an average score of 40.69.