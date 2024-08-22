Thornton College GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outstanding GCSE results for Thornton GCSE students 2024.

Thornton students have once again achieved superb GCSE results with almost a quarter of all grades being at the very highest level of 9-8 (A**-A*) and nearly 40% of grades at 9–7 (legacy A**-A). In addition to GCSE results students achieved 100% A*-C in their Higher Project Qualifications with a stunning 75% achieving A*-A. Staff, students and families were delighted as they shared in the success of the girls, and we would like to congratulate all our students for their excellent results.

Louise Shaw, Head Teacher, said:

“We are exceptionally proud of this year group! Throughout the past two years of study, but particularly during the examination months, they have proven themselves to be examples to us all; working with ambition, courage and a real sense of camaraderie that typifies our community here at Thornton. I speak on behalf of everyone at Thornton when I congratulate them all – not just for their results – but for all that they have achieved, and we very much look forward to their leadership of our school as Sixth Form students.”

Happy Thornton College GCSE student on results day.

Family members and students were delighted and had these words to share:

Olanna said “I’m ecstatic. I am so grateful that the hard work I and my teachers have put in has come to fruition”

When picking up her results, Olanna’s parents said “We are happy and relieved. We feel very blessed to have been able to bring our daughter to a school like Thornton. This is a remarkable day for us and a watershed moment in our lives. To Thornton thank you for all you have given. We are so glad she came here”.

Imogen said “I am really chuffed – super happy. I am so grateful for all the support of the teachers – it's literally been amazing”.

Dora said “I feel hope in my life. I did better than I expected in many of my subjects. Thank you to Mrs Fletcher”.

Maria said “I gave up my phone to study for exams as I felt it helped me to disconnect and concentrate on my learning. I came today without expectations. I don’t think I would have achieved these grades if I had been in another school. I’ve matured so much since I have been at Thornton and learnt to love learning and focus. Thornton has provided me with an environment where friends and teachers care and because they have cared about me, I have learnt to care about myself and do my very best”.

Accompanying her daughter, Maria’s mother said “I’m just so happy and I’m so glad my daughter did GCSEs at Thornton. It was the best choice that we made coming to Thornton”.

Haila said “Not what I expected but better – I'm so happy. I’m so excited to be starting Sixth Form at Thornton in September!”

Chloe said “I am super pleased with my results and cannot thank my teachers enough for everything they have done, for my results and for me as a person”.

Jess said “I’m so happy. I couldn’t have achieved these grades unless I came to this school. My confidence has been built so much here. The confidence the teachers have in me has given me confidence in myself. I never thought I would be able to achieve this. Thank you”.

Jess’s father said “The stars have aligned, and it has been a brilliant morning. I can see already that these great results have already changed the way she sees herself and given her confidence to continue to achieve in all that she does”.