This is how pupils at every Aylesbury school performed in their GCSEs
This is how pupils at every secondary school in Aylesbury performed in their GCSEs this year.
Listed are the percentage of pupils at 10 secondary schools in the area who achieved a Grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs. Reformed GCSEs are now graded from 1 (low) to 9 (high). Grade 5 in the new grading is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C, or low grade B, in the old assessment system, according to the Government. Schools are listed in order of the highest achieving.
1. Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School
Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 97.4 per cent