This is how pupils at every Aylesbury school performed in their GCSEs

Listed are the percentage of pupils at 10 secondary schools in the area who achieved a Grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs. Reformed GCSEs are now graded from 1 (low) to 9 (high). Grade 5 in the new grading is a similar level of achievement to a high grade C, or low grade B, in the old assessment system, according to the Government. Schools are listed in order of the highest achieving.

1. Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 97.4 per cent Google other Buy a Photo

2. Aylesbury High School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 97.3 per cent Google other Buy a Photo

3. Aylesbury Grammar School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 96.7 per cent Shutterstock other Buy a Photo

4. Waddesdon Church of England School Pupils who achieved Grade 5 or above: 56.4 per cent Google other Buy a Photo

View more