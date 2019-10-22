These are the ratings of every Aylesbury secondary school inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every secondary school in Aylesbury following inspections by Ofsted

Listed are 11 secondary schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 05-02-2019

1. Stocklake Park Community School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 23-01-2019

2. The Aylesbury Vale Academy

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 18-09-2018

3. Pebble Brook School

Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 05-06-2018

4. Chiltern Way Academy

