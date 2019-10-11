These are the ratings of every Aylesbury primary school recently inspected by Ofsted

These are the ratings of every primary school in Aylesbury following recent inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 17 primary schools in Aylesbury and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘1 - Outstanding’ to ‘4 - Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2018 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Government website. Schools are listed in order of the most recent inspections.

1. St Marys Church of England School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 27-06-2019

2. Speen CofE VA School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 09-05-2019

3. Broughton Infant School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 01-05-2019

4. Radnage Church of England Primary School Ofsted rating: 2 - Good. Date of inspection: 01-05-2019

