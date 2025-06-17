The University of Buckingham Trustee Nick Hillman receives OBE

Nick Hillman, Council Member and independent trustee of The University of Buckingham, has been awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours list. The OBE recognises Nick’s outstanding work in higher education policy, undertaken since 2007.

Nick’s influential career has seen him work for the Rt Hon David Willetts MP (now Lord Willetts), the Minister for Universities and Science, from 2007 until the end of 2013, as Chief of Staff and then Special Adviser in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

Previously, he was also a Teacher of History and worked at the Association of British Insurers. He still serves as Director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI), having commenced his duties since 2014.

Nick has also written for a range of think tanks and journals. His journal articles include pieces on the Coalition’s higher education reforms for the Oxford Review of Education, on access to schools and selective universities for Higher Education Review and on the fifty-year history of student loans for Contemporary British History. Furthermore, he wrote an authoritative account of being a special adviser for the Institute of Government.

Nick Hillman OBE

Professor James Tooley, Vice Chancellor of The University of Buckingham, commented: “Congratulations to Nick on being awarded an OBE in recognition of his outstanding contributions to higher education policy. This honour reflects his influence in shaping the future of the sector across many years of distinguished service.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Nick's guidance and continue to do so through his role as an independent trustee. Nick's achievements and ongoing contributions to the University resonate deeply with our strategic mission to inspire a community of thinkers, leaders and achievers who will shape tomorrow’s world.”