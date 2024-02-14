The University of Buckingham officially opens its newly renovated Franciscan Building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The project was made possible through funding from Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership (BLEP) and the university. The BLEP provided half the funding for the new Centre for AI and also for an iHub – labs, equipment and space for start-ups. There is also a Living Lab – a place where students, academics and businesses can develop and commercialise new products and services. It will complement existing Living Labs, Clusters and Innovation Centres in Buckinghamshire to help drive economic growth and skills in line with Buckinghamshire Local Industrial Strategy.

The University of Buckingham’s Chancellor, Dame Mary Archer, Vice-Chancellor, James Tooley, and Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Law and Psychology, Professor Harin Sellahewa gave speeches to an audience of staff, students, and alumni. Spot - a robotic dog - ably assisted the ribbon cutting.

VC James Tooley said, “I was delighted to open our refurbished Franciscan Building alongside our Chancellor, Dame Mary Archer. I commend the efforts of everyone who has ensured the facility provides a first-class experience for our students - both now, and in the future.”

The Franciscan Building, a former friary and school was originally acquired by the university in 1977, when it was converted into residences, a library, language laboratories and tutorial and lecture rooms.

Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Law and Psychology, Professor Harin Sellahewa said: “We are very grateful for the Local Growth Fund grant from the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership which enabled us to refurbish the Franciscan building at our Verney Park Campus.

“We now possess first-class teaching and learning facilities, and technology that will allow our students to solve the problems of the future and benefit from collaborative research projects using our dedicated AI and robotics lab, games lab, cybersecurity lab, moot court, AR and VR lab and computer suites. The newly opened incubator will host start-ups facilitating the commercialisation of research and innovations, and contribute to the economic growth and job creation.”