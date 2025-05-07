The University of Buckingham medical students treat 'collision' as part of a mass training simulation.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Third year medical university students were on hand to treat 74 casualties at a vehicle collision on Thursday, May 1. However, the “major incident simulation event” was a training exercise for 150 students studying at The University.

The training event involved a train colliding with a minibus, which then hit a car. It took place on university grounds at the Ford Meadow Sports Field. Alongside the medical students there were also 40 members of the Buckingham Fire Service and Thames Valley Police, 65 volunteers, clinical and support staff from hospitals, as well as over 50 professional actors.

“The students treated casualties with an array of injuries,” said Dr Jo Selway, Pro Faculty Dean (Interim), “it also allowed them to experience a ‘real life’ situation and understand the processes involved in such urgent, potentially lifesaving circumstances – an extremely valuable experience and contribution to their learning.”

The University of Buckingham medical school builds on the Buckingham ethos of putting the student first and above all else, the medical school is small enough for students to feel part of a coherent and supportive community, but large enough to provide all the experience they need to become a medical practitioner.

Buckingham offers a condensed 4.5 year MB ChB programme derived from a well-established curriculum. The Medical School introduces patient contact from as early as term one, giving students plenty of opportunities to interact with patients and shadow leading practitioners.

