The University of Buckingham Apprenticeship Provision gains Ofsted 'Good' rating

The University of Buckingham is dedicated to providing exceptional education and training opportunities and programs cater to various career paths, including:

Senior Leader Apprenticeship

Digital and Technology Solutions Professional Apprenticeship

Postgraduate Teacher Apprenticeship with QTS and PGCE

Emma Ward Apprenticeship Manager at The University of Buckingham explains:

“We are delighted to announce our apprenticeship provision has received this good rating, it follows the good rating already awarded to our teachers apprenticeship in 2022. We are pleased that the inspectors recognised our commitment to high-quality education and our dedication to helping our apprentices excel in their careers.

We welcome enquiries from local businesses who want to explore apprenticeship roles within their companies and equally we welcome interest from people who want to explore apprenticeship options for themselves.”

Renata Franczak who is currently undertaking her MSc Applied Data Science (Degree Apprenticeship) with Bucks based Vitalograph said:

"My apprenticeship helped me to build up the confidence in my skills that allow me to be a part of the success of a growing company."

Ambrose Downey, Chief People Officer, Vitalograph, added:

“Apprenticeships play a pivotal role in the employee development strategy of Vitalograph. By integrating apprenticeships into our talent development framework, we foster a culture of continuous learning, skill enhancement, and innovation.”