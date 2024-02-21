Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlotte who was made the pre-school lead in April 2023 along with her fantastic staff have managed to receive GOOD from Ofsted in all areas. In the report, inspectors praised the lovely welcoming environment for the children and parents. Leaders and Staff have a clear vision of what they want the children to achieve throughout their time at the setting, and children squeal with joy as they play in the pre-school garden. Staff are good role models and teach children the skills they need to develop close friendships with peers. The setting was also deemed good in safeguarding and believes that the pre-school has a positive culture around safeguarding and puts the children’s interests first.

The Treehouse Pre-School is part of Southcourt Baptist church and works closely with them. We ensure we are doing all we can to support the community, from food banks, to free events for all the family, Southcourt Baptist church and the pre-school try our best to support the area and provide everyone with the support they need.

Advertisement

Advertisement