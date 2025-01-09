The Old Station Nursery Iver “successfully create an environment where each child's physical and emotional well-being are prioritised and expertly nurtured” – Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Old Station Nursery Iver has received a ‘Good’ Ofsted report following a recent inspection. It found that “Staff build excellent relationships with their key children, fostering a sense of security and belonging from the start of the day.

Staff provide an abundance of positive feedback and praise to children when they complete tasks, fully building their already-high self-esteem.”

The highly complementary report awarded the nursery an ‘Outstanding’ in the category of ‘Personal Development’, commenting that “Children benefit from a well-sequenced curriculum that staff implement well. They provide activities that intertwine children's individual curiosities as well as their own tailored next steps in learning.”

Located on the High Street in the village of Iver, the setting provides full and part-time care for children aged 0 – 5. Outdoor play is extremely important to the nursery’s ethos and the Ofsted report comments how “Children have plenty of opportunities to play outside in the fresh air. They develop their physical skills as they ride on bikes, climb up the climbing frame and go down the slide. Children learn to take controlled risks.”

Nursery Manager Yamuna Jayasinghe is delighted with the report's outcome: “Our priority is always the children and families we care for, and we forge excellent partnerships with parents, communicating regularly through our app and face-to-face at handover times. I am so very proud of the outstanding services we provide for them, resulting in happy, thriving children eager to learn and helping them reach their maximum potential in life.”

The Old Station Nursery Iver has also launched a free childcare for sibling’s initiative, enabling more children and parents to reap the benefits of nursery enrolment. For more information and to book a visit to the nursery, call 01753 783 838 or visit:

https://www.theoldstationnursery.co.uk/nurseries/iver/