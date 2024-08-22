The Grange School Celebrates GCSE Results

Staff and Governors at The Grange like to congratulate and celebrate the achievements of their Year 11 students who have received their results today. All performance indicators continue to improve, and we thank this year’s cohort for achieving wonderful results.

Headteacher, Vince Murray, said “We have high expectations here at The Grange and this year’s results reflect the continuous improvement of the school and the ambition of our students to value their education and achieve well. The smiles and tears of joy that have been seen in school are a result of the hard work, enthusiasm and drive of both our students and staff in achieving excellent results.” Students set themselves high aspirations and worked hard to achieve the necessary performance for their next steps. Many will return to the 6th Form at The Grange but for those moving onto other educational establishments and the workplace, we wish them every success for the future. Many students will be delighted with their results and secure in their next steps. The school remains committed to those students who may not have achieved what they were hoping for or remain unsure of what lies ahead. Staff are here to help and support in ensuring that our students obtain their next steps. Everyone at The Grange hopes that students enjoy their achievements of the day and continue to apply themselves in securing continued success. Congratulations, you smashed it!