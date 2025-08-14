The Cottesloe School is buzzing with excitement today as students celebrate a fantastic set of A-level results, paving the way for their future university and apprenticeship paths.

The Cottesloe School Celebrates A-Level Success: Students Achieve Remarkable Results

The Cottesloe School is buzzing with excitement today as students celebrate a fantastic set of A-level results, paving the way for their future university and apprenticeship paths. The school's Sixth Form has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence, with 43% of all grades achieved being A* to B or equivalent. For Applied General qualifications such as BTECs, the average grade was a Distinction.

Headteacher Simon Jones expressed his immense pride and delight, stating, "What a day! We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the incredible achievements of our Sixth Form students. Our students have not only achieved fantastic results but have also shown remarkable resilience and determination throughout their studies. This will enable them to go on to top universities or pursue apprenticeships. Their hard work truly reflects our school motto: 'Prepare, Aspire, Succeed'."

Daniel Thurston is off to Bangor to study Medicine and Molly Buckland is going to Exeter to study Ecology & Conservation

The success was particularly evident in Applied General qualifications, such as BTECs, where the average grade was a Distinction. This highlights the school's dedication to providing a diverse and comprehensive education that caters to a wide range of talents and ambitions.

There were many outstanding results with an increase in the number of students who secured straight A grades. Destinations include Warwick to study Philosophy, Exeter to study Sociology and Anthropology, York to study Robotic Engineering, Bristol to study Economics, and Bangor to study Medicine. We are also particularly proud of the five brave students going off to do teaching training at university. The school community is immensely proud of these individual successes, which showcase the high level of teaching and support provided at The Cottesloe School. Over 75% of students secured their first-choice university and will soon be off to start their next adventure.

Simon Jones extended his congratulations to the entire Sixth Form team, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. He also expressed his gratitude to the staff for their "unwavering support" and to everyone who contributed to the success of this cohort. "We can't wait to see what you all do next!" he added.

The Sixth Form was filled with happy students and parents this morning, sharing in the joy of these achievements. The atmosphere was one of celebration and optimism as students looked forward to taking their next steps.

Happy parents

"It was so great to see so many of them succeed and reach their aspirations, which will enable them to take their next steps," said Simon. Jones. "Congratulations to all our students and a sincere thank you to our dedicated staff for their unwavering support."

The Cottesloe School looks forward to following the progress of this talented group of young adults as they embark on their future journeys, confident that they are well-prepared to aspire and succeed in whatever they choose to do.