Featuring representatives from over 40 diverse businesses, universities, and organisations; the fair offered an insightful exploration of future possibilities for young minds.

Exhibitors taking part in the event were RAF, Royal Navy, British Army, Network Rail, Siemens, Tiggywinkles, Volkswagen, BMW, Sumitomo Aylesbury Action for Youth, Bucks Council, Fairheat, Hollis Global, NHS, Deakin White, DHL, Prisma Group, Austin and Carnley Solicitors, MasterCard. Universities and colleges: Oxford Brookes, Northampton, Queen Mary of London, Bucks New University, Buckingham, Bucks Colleges and Moulton. Engineering companies: IET, LBA, Niftylift and Engineering Trust. Sports: MK Dons Set, Next Phase Academy and BASE. Four exhibitors were Cottesloe Alumni students who came back to inspire future Alumni.

Headteacher Simon Jones thanked exhibitors, “We recognise the time and effort that goes into planning and preparing for an event like this, and we truly appreciate the commitment to our students' future success.”

"Our Careers Fair attracts more and more local and national businesses each year!" said Clive Matcham, Careers Consultant at The Cottesloe School. "It is important that career planning starts from Year 7 and is embedded all the way to when our students leave us in Year 11 or 13."

The vibrant atmosphere saw students actively engaging with exhibitors, asking insightful questions about various career paths, educational opportunities, and skill requirements. Interactive presentations from famous local furniture maker Ercol, live demonstrations, and hands-on activities fueled student interest across a wide range of sectors, from healthcare and technology to engineering and sports.

"I enjoyed the event and found it very useful in deciding what path to choose after GCSEs," shared Freya Davies, Year 10. “I thought it was very fun to talk to people and boost my confidence,” said Harvey Blease, Year 7.

Beyond individual exploration, the event fostered valuable connections and networking opportunities. Students exchanged contact information with potential mentors, and gained industry insights through personalised conversations. Putting those key life skills into practice; being prepared for the workplace one day.

"We had a great day and got some interesting enquiries around apprenticeships. I must praise your students again for their engagement and behaviour. They are a credit to the school,” Roy Graves, Ercol.

The success of the fair is a testament to the collaborative efforts of The Cottesloe School staff, dedicated companies, and enthusiastic participants. With its focus on inclusivity and diverse representation, the event empowered students to envision themselves in fulfilling careers and to make informed decisions about their future.

Each year, The Cottesloe School facilitates a two-week Work Experience for Year 10s, to further prepare students and to get them ‘work-ready’.